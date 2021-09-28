N.Korea Urges US to Abandon Hostile Policy Towards Pyongyang - Envoy to UN

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2021) North Korea urges the US administration to abandon its "hostile policy" towards Pyongyang, although there are currently no such prospects, North Korea's Ambassador to the UN Kim Song said.

The ambassador also said the United States should stop deploying strategic weapons in South Korea.

Kim Song said his country does not intend to use nuclear weapons or threaten the United States, South Korea or other countries.