N.Korea, US To Hold Working-Level Talks On Saturday, First Since Failed Summit In February

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 32 seconds ago Sat 05th October 2019 | 10:10 AM

N.Korea, US to Hold Working-Level Talks on Saturday, First Since Failed Summit in February

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2019) Working-level negotiations between the United States and North Korea will resume on Saturday, an event that would break months of stalemate since a failed summit in February.

The US delegation headed by US Special Representative Stephen Biegun and his North Korean counterpart, Kim Myong Gil, are expected to lead the talks in the Swedish capital of Stockholm.

On Friday, the sides reportedly had a preliminary meeting, with negotiations planned for Saturday. The North Korean delegation is expected to visit Moscow on its way back.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in said in late September that North Korea and the United States were preparing to relaunch denuclearization talks after they collapsed in February following an unsuccessful leaders' summit.

