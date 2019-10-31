UrduPoint.com
N.Korea Vowed Nuclear Moratorium On Condition Of Certain US Steps - Russian Ambassador

Thu 31st October 2019 | 02:57 PM

Pyongyang pledged a moratorium on nuclear tests and launches of intercontinental missiles if the United States took certain steps, but Washington has not yet offered this, Russian Ambassador to Pyongyang Alexander Matsegora said in an interview with Sputnik

PYONGYANG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2019) Pyongyang pledged a moratorium on nuclear tests and launches of intercontinental missiles if the United States took certain steps, but Washington has not yet offered this, Russian Ambassador to Pyongyang Alexander Matsegora said in an interview with Sputnik.

"North Korea promised to comply with a moratorium on nuclear explosions and tests of intercontinental ballistic missiles until December 31, on the understanding that during this time the Americans will present as a basis for bilateral talks a 'new method of calculation', which on the one hand would provide guarantees of security and unhindered economic development of the republic, and on the other, would take into account the steps already made by the republic unilaterally, but still not valued properly," Matsegora said.

"Washington has not yet proposed such a new method - in any case, the Koreans announced this after the recent consultations in Stockholm, the results of which they called failed," he said.

