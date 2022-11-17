N.Korea Warns US, Allies of Proportional Response to Bolstering of US Extended Deterrence

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2022) North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui on Thursday warned the United States and its allies in the region that Pyongyang will respond proportionally to Washington's bolstering of extended deterrence and intensification of provocative military activities in the region.

"The keener the U.S. is on the 'bolstered offer of extended deterrence' to its allies and the more they intensify provocative and bluffing military activities on the Korean peninsula and in the region, the fiercer the DPRK's military counteraction will be, in direct proportion to it, and it will pose a more serious, realistic and inevitable threat to the U.S. and its vassal forces," the foreign minister said in a statement, as quoted by the Korean Central news Agency (KCNA).

The minister noted that "staged large-scale war drills" of the US and its allies in the region not only failed to contain Pyongyang but also "resulted in increasing their security crisis."

"The U.S. 'bolstered offer of extended deterrence' and the daily-increasing military activities of the allied forces around the Korean peninsula are foolish acts that will bring more serious instability to the U.S. and its allies," the minister said.

North Korea has conducted over 30 missile test launches since the start of 2022. On November 2, Pyongyang launched more than 20 missiles of various types. Pyongyang has said North Korea's military-related activities come in response to provocations by South Korea and its allies - the US and Japan.