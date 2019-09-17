UrduPoint.com
N.Korean Charge D'Affaires Spends Over Hour In Russian Foreign Ministry Over Fishing Boats

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 17th September 2019 | 10:14 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2019) North Korea's charge d'affaires in Moscow spent more than an hour at the Russian Foreign Ministry, where he had been summoned in connection with the detention of North Korean fishing boats in the Sea of Japan for poaching, a Sputnik correspondent reported Tuesday.

The diplomat arrived at the ministry building around 5:10 p.m., he did not give comments to the press.

The audience lasted more than an hour. At the exit, the North Korean diplomat also declined to comment.

