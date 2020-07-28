UrduPoint.com
N.Korean Defector With COVID-19 Symptoms Likely Caught On S.Korean CCTV Cameras - Military

Tue 28th July 2020 | 03:10 PM

N.Korean Defector With COVID-19 Symptoms Likely Caught on S.Korean CCTV Cameras - Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2020) A North Korean defector, who recently crossed the border with South Korea and is believed to have brought the coronavirus to the North, may have been caught on South Korean military surveillance equipment when he fled to his home country, the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JSS) of South Korea said on Tuesday.

On Sunday, North Korea announced that the first suspected coronavirus case had been registered in the country as the defector who arrived in the country earlier in the month was showing COVID-19 symptoms. North Korea then strengthened anti-coronavirus measures and sealed off the entire city of Kaesong where the suspected case was identified, despite the fact that the South Korean authorities have claimed that the defector was not infected with COVID-19.

"Though not fully confirmed, we are weighing the possibility that the person wore a life jacket and swam with just his head above the surface of the water," JCS Chairman Gen. Park Han-ki said during a defense committee session at the South Korean parliament, as quoted by the Yonhap news agency.

The South Korean officials have claimed that the defector, known as Kim, has been under investigation over rape allegations.

According to the military, Kim passed through a waterway to evade the border guards before reaching North Korea. The South Korean military has been facing criticism at home over the incident, which has been called a security breach.

