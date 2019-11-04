N.Korean Delegation Heads Moscow to Participate in Nonproliferation Conference - Embassy

The North Korean Foreign Ministry's delegation, headed by Director-General of the North American Department Jo Chol Su, set out for Moscow to take part in the 2019 Moscow Nonproliferation Conference on November 7-9, the Russian Embassy in the DPRK said Monday

"On November 4, at Sunan International Airport Ambassador A. Matsegora saw off the delegation of the DPRK Foreign Ministry headed by Director-General of the North American Department Jo Chol Su (concurrently holds the position of the President of the Institute of American Studies, MFA). The delegation left for Russia to participate in the 2019 Moscow Nonproliferation Conference (November 7-9)," the embassy said on Facebook.

This year about 300 experts from 40 countries and relevant international organizations, such as the International Atomic Energy Agency, the UN Office for Disarmament Affairs and the Preparatory Commission for the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization, are expected to convene in Moscow to discuss nuclear issues.

According to the Russian embassy in the DPRK, Jo Chol Su is planning to conduct a series of meetings at the Russian Foreign Ministry.