N.Korean Leader Says Channels Of Communication With South May Be Restored In Oct - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 20 minutes ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 02:50 AM

N.Korean Leader Says Channels of Communication With South May Be Restored in Oct - Reports

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2021) North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said channels of communication with South Korea can be restored from the start of October, Yonhap news agency reported.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in, speaking at the high-level week of the UN General Assembly session, once again proposed declaring the end of the war on the Korean Peninsula in the presence of the United States and China.

In his opinion, this will make it possible to achieve irreversible progress in the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

