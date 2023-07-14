Kim Yo Jong, deputy department director of North Korea's ruling Workers' Party of Korea and sister of the country's leader, condemned on Friday the recent session of the UN Security Council (UNSC) dedicated to Pyongyang's July 12 missile launch, saying that the meeting had called into question the nation's right to self-defense

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2023) Kim Yo Jong, deputy department director of North Korea's ruling Workers' Party of Korea and sister of the country's leader, condemned on Friday the recent session of the UN Security Council (UNSC) dedicated to Pyongyang's July 12 missile launch, saying that the meeting had called into question the nation's right to self-defense.

On Thursday, the UN Security Council held an urgent meeting, during which it slammed North Korea's recent�launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), saying that the country's actions violated multiple Council's resolutions, and called on Pyongyang to abandon its "illegal" nuclear and ballistic weapons programs.

"I express strong displeasure over and scathingly condemn the unfair and prejudiced behavior of the UNSC which again called into question the DPRK's (North Korea's) exercise of its just right to self-defense, which did not hurt anyone, under the unchanged and boring illegal pretext of violation of the UN 'resolution'," Kim was quoted as saying by the state-run Korean Central news Agency (KCNA).

She added that North Korea's recent missile launch had been conducted in the safest possible way and had in no way harmed international maritime or air security.

"No one has any justification for slandering the DPRK's launch of new-type ICBM," Kim reportedly said.

The official also warned that "very unlucky things will wait for the US" as Pyongyang intended to create "the most overwhelming" nuclear deterrent until the United States abandons its hostile policy towards North Korea.

The sister of the country's leader added that the UN Security Council would be responsible for a potential outbreak of a nuclear war on the Korean Peninsula, as it "has worked hard to categorically restrain the DPRK from exercising its legitimate right to self-defense while being on the U.S. side."

On Wednesday, Pyongyang test-fired the new-type Hwasong-18 intercontinental ballistic missile. It is believed to have flown over 1,000 kilometers (621 miles) at a maximum altitude of over 6,000 kilometers on a lofted trajectory.