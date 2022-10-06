N.Korean Missile Launches Pose No Immediate Threat to US, Allies - INDOPACOM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2022) North Korea's missile launches pose no immediate threat to the United States or its allies, the US Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM) said in a press release.

"We are aware of the two ballistic missile launches and are consulting closely with our allies and partners.

While we have assessed that this event does not pose an immediate threat to U.S. personnel or territory, or to our allies, the missile launch highlights the destabilizing impact of the DPRK's unlawful WMD and ballistic missile programs," it said.

"The U.S. commitments to the defense of the Republic of Korea and Japan remain ironclad," according to the release.