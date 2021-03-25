N.Korean Missile Launches Pose No Threat to Russia But Moscow Follows Situation - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2021) Missile launch tests of North Korea do not pose a threat to Russia but Moscow is following the situation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

According to Japan and South Korea, North Korea conducted two missile launch tests in the last two days.

"No, these tests do not pose a threat to Russia. But we are certainly watching these tests in the most attentive way," Peskov said.