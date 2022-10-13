UrduPoint.com

N.Korean Missiles Capable Of Attacking Japan Can Probably Carry Nuclear Warheads -Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published October 13, 2022 | 07:50 AM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2022) Japan believes North Korean missiles capable of attacking Japan can already carry nuclear warheads, Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada said during parliamentary hearings.

"We believe that they have already reached the level of miniaturization of the charge for the warhead, which could be used to equip ballistic missiles in whose zone of destruction our country is," the minister said.

North Korea has carried out seven missile launches since September 25, and 25 since the year start. According to media reports, on September 25 - October 9, North Korea also held exercises of tactical nuclear units, which were inspected by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

