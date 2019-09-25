UrduPoint.com
N.Korean Parliamentary Delegation To Visit Russia From October 20-23 - Russian Upper House

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 11 hours ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 10:20 AM

N.Korean Parliamentary Delegation to Visit Russia From October 20-23 - Russian Upper House

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2019) A delegation of the North Korean Supreme People's Assembly will pay an official visit to Russia from October 20-23 and will be headed by chairman Pak Thae-song, according to the plan of foreign delegations reception, approved by the Russian upper house.

This return visit will be held at the invitation of Russian upper house Speaker Valentina Matviyenko. Pak will hold a meeting with her, the upper house told Sputnik. Apart from that, meetings in the Foreign Ministry and the lower house of the Russian legislature are expected to take place.

The delegation will comprise 12 persons.

