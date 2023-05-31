UrduPoint.com

N.Korean Projectile Launch Threatens Security Of Japan - Chief Cabinet Secretary

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 31, 2023 | 06:00 AM

N.Korean Projectile Launch Threatens Security of Japan - Chief Cabinet Secretary

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2023) The launch by North Korea of a projectile, believed to be a ballistic missile, threatens the security of Japan and the entire region, Tokyo has expressed a strong protest, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said.

"North Korea launched what is believed to be a ballistic missile... This is in violation of UN Security Council resolutions' provisions and poses a threat to the security of Japan, the region and the international community. We condemn such actions and have sent a strong protest to North Korea through diplomatic channels in Beijing," Matsuno said.

