N.Korean Projectile Launch Threatens Security of Japan - Chief Cabinet Secretary

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2023) The launch by North Korea of a projectile, believed to be a ballistic missile, threatens the security of Japan and the entire region, Tokyo has expressed a strong protest, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said.

"North Korea launched what is believed to be a ballistic missile... This is in violation of UN Security Council resolutions' provisions and poses a threat to the security of Japan, the region and the international community. We condemn such actions and have sent a strong protest to North Korea through diplomatic channels in Beijing," Matsuno said.