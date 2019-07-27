N.Korean Projectiles Difficult to Intercept, Have Irregular Trajectory - Japanese Military

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2019) The new North Korean projectiles have trajectories that are not typical for conventional ballistic missiles which makes it difficult to intercept them, the Japanese Defense Ministry said on Saturday, as quoted by local media.

On Thursday, North Korea fired two projectiles from an area close to its eastern coastal city of Wonsan. South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff subsequently said that the launches were of two short-range missiles that flew around 267 miles at an altitude of 31 miles before falling into the Sea of Japan. On Friday, North Korea's state-run media reported that the launches were tests of a new tactical guided weapon and were observed by leader Kim Jong Un.

The new North Korean projectiles had irregular trajectories and flew at lower altitudes than conventional ballistic missiles which makes it difficult to intercept them, the Japanese Defense Ministry said, as quoted by the NHK broadcaster.

With that, the defense officials acknowledged that this type of projectiles could reach Japan as, based on findings of the US and South Korean military, the ones launched on Thursday flew about 600 km (373 miles), the report added.

According to the broadcaster, Japan is determined to work out appropriate countermeasures in close collaboration with the United States.

North Korea's missile launches come less than a month after its leader, Kim Jong Un, and US President Donald Trump met in the Korean demilitarized zone and agreed to restart denuclearization talks.