MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2019) North Korea 's charge d'affaires in Russia will be summoned to the Foreign Ministry in connection with the detention of North Korean schooners, the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"Today, the DPRK charge d'affaires in the Russian Federation will be summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry in connection with the situation with the detention of North Korean schooners engaged in poaching in the Russian exclusive economic zone," the ministry said.