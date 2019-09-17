UrduPoint.com
N.Korea's Charge D'Affaires In Russia To Be Summoned To Foreign Ministry Over Schooners

Tue 17th September 2019 | 07:04 PM

N.Korea's Charge d'Affaires in Russia to Be Summoned to Foreign Ministry Over Schooners

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2019) North Korea's charge d'affaires in Russia will be summoned to the Foreign Ministry in connection with the detention of North Korean schooners, the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Tuesday.

