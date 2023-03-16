TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2023) The issue of North Korea's complete denuclearization will be discussed Thursday at a Japan-South Korea summit in Tokyo, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said.

"Today at the summit between the leaders of Japan and the Republic of Korea, we want to reaffirm the interaction of Japan and South Korea, as well as Japan, South Korea and the US for the complete denuclearization of North Korea," Matsuno said.