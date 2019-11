North Korean First Deputy Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui said Wednesday she had discussed with the Russian side taking strategic partnership with Moscow to a new level

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2019) North Korean First Deputy Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui said Wednesday she had discussed with the Russian side taking strategic partnership with Moscow to a new level.

"We exchanged views on taking strategic partnership relations with Russia to a higher level. We also held consultations on many issues," she told reporters after the talks.