SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2019) The North Korean Foreign Ministry slammed the US initiative to convene a UN Security Council meeting and statements about the need to implement sanctions against Pyongyang, the Korean Central news Agency (KCNA) reported Thursday.

"The year-end deadline is close, and the number of US provocations against us is increasing... On December 10, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said it was necessary to abide by the UN resolution on sanctions [against North Korea], after which the United States convened the UN Security Council on December 11 and dared to commit a hostile provocation again in connection with our steps to modernize weapons for defense reasons," the ministry said.

Earlier reports said the United States requested for December 11 a discussion in the UN Security Council on the issue of recent North Korean missile launches and possible provocations on the part of Pyongyang.

"This once again shows that the UN Security Council is just a political weapon, acting on the orders of the United States," the ministry said.