UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

N.Korea's Kim Orders Pyongyang To Aid Typhoon-Hit Northeastern Provinces - State Media

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 06th September 2020 | 06:40 AM

N.Korea's Kim Orders Pyongyang to Aid Typhoon-Hit Northeastern Provinces - State Media

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2020) North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has ordered for a comprehensive political and financial assistance by the country's capital of Pyongyang to the provinces of South and North Hamgyong, hit hard by ongoing typhoons, the Korean Central news Agency (KCNA) reported on Sunday.

Kim personally visited the typhoon-affected areas on Saturday with a delegation of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) members as well as government and military officials, according to the report.

"The Supreme Leader underscored the need to make the recovery campaign from damage an important political work and an occasion of consolidating the single-mined unity, not just an economic and business work for eradicating the aftermath of natural disasters, and said that it would be good to make the Capital City positively aid the provinces so as to make the noble spiritual and moral virtues of taking preferential care of those living a difficult life and overcoming difficulties while sharing joy and sorrow with them all the time in the whole society a socialist custom," the KCNA said.

According to the report, the typhoon in the South and North Hamgyong provinces has destroyed more than combined 2,000 dwellings along the coastal area and swamped numerous public buildings and farmlands.

"Learning about the growth of the crops damaged by typhoon, he called for taking positive agricultural and technological measures for minimizing the reduction of the yield," the report read.

Kim reportedly ordered that logistical arrangements be made for a team of construction workers and necessary equipment to be swiftly transported to the affected area to repair the damaged infrastructure.

Additionally, the WPK Central Committee will be sending elite party members to the two affected provinces ” a 12,000-strong team to each ” to manage the recovery campaign, specifically by mobilizing the youth and the military, Kim said in an open letter to the party, as quoted by the KCNA.

The loss of crops is, perhaps, the hardest hit for North Korea's struggling agriculture. Shortage of crop production due to natural disasters, such as drought and heavy rains, brought some 40 percent of the country's population on the verge of hunger last year, according to the UN food and Agriculture Organization and the World Food Program.

Related Topics

Shortage World United Nations Business Agriculture Drought Pyongyang North Korea Kim Jong Sunday Moral All From Government Unity Foods Limited Rains

Recent Stories

&#039;World faces delayed economic recovery from C ..

7 hours ago

Hundreds White Militias, Anti-Racism Protesters Ga ..

6 hours ago

UAE created Satellite Operations Center to cope wi ..

7 hours ago

Hydrogen could disrupt, reshape global energy valu ..

7 hours ago

Journalist gunned down in Turbat

6 hours ago

Pakistan 'Defence Day' to be observed with patriot ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.