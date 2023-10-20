(@FahadShabbir)

Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said Thursday he wants to build a "forward-looking" relationship with Russia as he met with Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, state media reported.

The veteran envoy's two-day visit is expected to lay the groundwork for a trip to the country by Russian President Vladimir Putin, who was invited by Kim last month at a high-profile summit in Russia's far east.

The September summit fanned Western fears Pyongyang might provide Moscow with weapons for its war in Ukraine.

Kim said it was the goal of the ruling workers party and the government "to work out a stable, forward-looking, far-reaching plan for the DPRK-Russia relations in the new era," the KCNA news agency said, using the official acronym for North Korea.

Lavrov lashed out at what he termed a "dangerous" US policy towards North Korea while touting the "new, strategic level" of relations between Moscow and Pyongyang.

"Like our North Korean friends, we are seriously worried about the intensification of military activity of the United States, Japan and South Korea in the region and by Washington's policies," Lavrov told journalists, according to Russian news agencies.