MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2022) The ballistic missile, launched by North Korea earlier in the day, is believed to have fallen into water within Japan's exclusive economic zone near the island of Hokkaido, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Friday.

"The ballistic missile launched by North Korea is believed to have fallen within our exclusive economic zone west of the island of Hokkaido," Kishida told a briefing in Bangkok, aired by the NHK broadcaster.

The prime minister added that there had been no reports of damage to ships or aircraft.

The Japanese government expressed a strong protest to Pyongyang over the missile launch, Kishida added.