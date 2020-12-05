UrduPoint.com
NKR Authorities Say Time Will Show Whether Russian Peacekeeping Mission Should Be Expanded

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 05th December 2020 | 12:04 AM

Vahram Poghosyan, spokesman for the president of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (NKR) told Sputnik that the NKR authorities did not yet see the need to expand the Russian peacekeeping mission in the region, and time will tell whether this is necessary

STEPANAKERT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2020) Vahram Poghosyan, spokesman for the president of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (NKR) told Sputnik that the NKR authorities did not yet see the need to expand the Russian peacekeeping mission in the region, and time will tell whether this is necessary.

"Time will tell," Poghosyan said, answering whether Stepanakert considered it expedient to increase the number of Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno-Karabakh in the future.

At the same time, he added that today the residents of the unrecognized republic "fully trust the Russian peacekeepers."

"I emphasize, Russian, and not any other. If they represented other countries, I am sure there would not be such a level of trust what we see today in Karabakh," Poghosyan said.

Assessing the observance of the ceasefire regime in the region, he said that after the signing of the Russia-Armenia-Azerbaijan trilateral statement on Karabakh, "no armed incidents were recorded.

"

"Everything is going according to plan � as promised by Russia and as stated in the [trilateral] agreement. We work with the peacekeepers, and everything is going as promised," the spokesman said.

The NKR authorities believe that after the signing of a trilateral agreement between Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan on Karabakh, "there is definitely no reason" to prepare for a new war, Poghosyan added.

He also said that during the recent aggravation of the armed conflict, most civilians left Nagorno-Karabakh.

"By now, half of them have already returned. This means that people have trust. Trust is the most important thing," the spokesman said, adding that the lack of housing remains the most serious problem for the returnees.

