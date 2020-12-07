N.Macedonian Leader Warns 'Inward-Looking' EU About Euroskeptics Filling Void in Balkans

The European Union should be more active in facilitating the integration of Western Balkan states into the bloc, otherwise euroskeptics will easily gain the upper hand in the region, North Macedonian President Stevo Pendarovski said at the EU-Western Balkans summit on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2020) The European Union should be more active in facilitating the integration of Western Balkan states into the bloc, otherwise euroskeptics will easily gain the upper hand in the region, North Macedonian President Stevo Pendarovski said at the EU-Western Balkans summit on Monday.

"Instead of thinking about the Balkans when migration waves are coming, Europe should support progress and reward successful example of the countries which are delivering, otherwise we know what the alternatives are and the alternatives are waiting to fill the vacuum - authoritarian and populist euroskeptics," Pendarovski said.

The North Macedonian president challenged the feasibility of Brussels' aspiration to become a major geopolitical world actor without completing the integration of the Western Balkans into the European institutional infrastructure.

"Two reasons are behind the Western Balkan countries being behind in developing democracies and in the European integration the bad record in delivering democratic reforms and .

.. absence of Europe, which is preoccupied by itself for years. If Europe continues to stay inward-looking, the region will be frozen regarding its democratic development," Pendarovski said.

According to the official, stability, security and prosperity of the Western Balkan region depend on its "European prospective."

The region's EU integration process develops in so-called chapters, which are collections of standards that candidate countries must meet in their domestic policies to qualify for membership. It is usually carried out via comprehensive reforms, and once all chapters are closed, the country is eligible to move from the candidate status to full accession.

Croatia became the first of seven Western Balkan countries to become an EU member state in 2013. North Macedonia, Albania, Montenegro and Serbia are official candidates, while Bosnia and Herzegovina and Kosovo are potential candidates.