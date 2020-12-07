UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

N.Macedonian Leader Warns 'Inward-Looking' EU About Euroskeptics Filling Void In Balkans

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 10:23 PM

N.Macedonian Leader Warns 'Inward-Looking' EU About Euroskeptics Filling Void in Balkans

The European Union should be more active in facilitating the integration of Western Balkan states into the bloc, otherwise euroskeptics will easily gain the upper hand in the region, North Macedonian President Stevo Pendarovski said at the EU-Western Balkans summit on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2020) The European Union should be more active in facilitating the integration of Western Balkan states into the bloc, otherwise euroskeptics will easily gain the upper hand in the region, North Macedonian President Stevo Pendarovski said at the EU-Western Balkans summit on Monday.

"Instead of thinking about the Balkans when migration waves are coming, Europe should support progress and reward successful example of the countries which are delivering, otherwise we know what the alternatives are and the alternatives are waiting to fill the vacuum - authoritarian and populist euroskeptics," Pendarovski said.

The North Macedonian president challenged the feasibility of Brussels' aspiration to become a major geopolitical world actor without completing the integration of the Western Balkans into the European institutional infrastructure.

"Two reasons are behind the Western Balkan countries being behind in developing democracies and in the European integration the bad record in delivering democratic reforms and .

.. absence of Europe, which is preoccupied by itself for years. If Europe continues to stay inward-looking, the region will be frozen regarding its democratic development," Pendarovski said.

According to the official, stability, security and prosperity of the Western Balkan region depend on its "European prospective."

The region's EU integration process develops in so-called chapters, which are collections of standards that candidate countries must meet in their domestic policies to qualify for membership. It is usually carried out via comprehensive reforms, and once all chapters are closed, the country is eligible to move from the candidate status to full accession.

Croatia became the first of seven Western Balkan countries to become an EU member state in 2013. North Macedonia, Albania, Montenegro and Serbia are official candidates, while Bosnia and Herzegovina and Kosovo are potential candidates.

Related Topics

World Europe European Union Brussels Progress Albania Bosnia And Herzegovina Serbia Macedonia All From

Recent Stories

Swift, sharp emission cuts could slow warming 'wit ..

2 minutes ago

Depleted Man Utd will relish Leipzig Champions Lea ..

2 minutes ago

Denmark announces shutdown measures for half of co ..

2 minutes ago

Bringing innovations,using modern technology is in ..

11 minutes ago

Euro Drops to 89 Rubles First Time Since September ..

11 minutes ago

Group weddings have proven their success: Hamdan b ..

40 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.