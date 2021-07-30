No Additional Issues With ISS Altitude Control After Nauka Incident - NASA to Sputnik

US and Russian crews on the International Space Station (ISS) have no additional issues with the normal altitude control after the incident with the Russian module Nauka, NASA spokesperson Daniel Huot told Sputnik on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2021) US and Russian crews on the International Space Station (ISS) have no additional issues with the normal altitude control after the incident with the Russian module Nauka, NASA spokesperson Daniel Huot told Sputnik on Friday.

"The teams restored the station to a normal attitude yesterday at 12:29 CDT (17:29 GMT) and have had no additional issues with normal attitude control," Huot said.