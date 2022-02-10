No Additional US Troops Have Been Placed on High Alert - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2022) The United States has not placed any additional forces on high alert, US Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby said during a press briefing on Wednesday.

"Not that I am aware of, no," Kirby said when asked whether additional US troops have been placed on high alert.

Kirby also said that the United States has not initiated any additional troop movement in Europe amid tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

Earlier in the month, Kirby announced the United States' decision to temporarily deploy additional US troops in Eastern Europe. Kirby said that a 1,000-member squadron would be moved from Germany to Romania to join the 900 US soldiers already present in the country. The first 100 US soldiers have already arrived in Romania as part of the deployment on Tuesday.

In the past several months, the United States and its allies have accused Russia of amassing troops near the border with Ukraine as it allegedly prepares to invade.

Russia has insisted that it has no intention of attacking any country, invading Ukraine, but has the right to move troops within its sovereign territory as it sees fit.

Russia has also said NATO military activities - including deploying military instructors in Ukraine - and the alliance's plans to expand further eastward represent a direct threat to its national security.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Moscow is not excluding that the "hysteria" regarding Ukraine fueled by the United States and its allies aims to conceal Kiev's plans to sabotage the Minsk agreements.