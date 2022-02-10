UrduPoint.com

No Additional US Troops Have Been Placed On High Alert - Pentagon

Umer Jamshaid Published February 10, 2022 | 02:00 AM

No Additional US Troops Have Been Placed on High Alert - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2022) The United States has not placed any additional forces on high alert, US Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby said during a press briefing on Wednesday.

"Not that I am aware of, no," Kirby said when asked whether additional US troops have been placed on high alert.

Kirby also said that the United States has not initiated any additional troop movement in Europe amid tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

Earlier in the month, Kirby announced the United States' decision to temporarily deploy additional US troops in Eastern Europe. Kirby said that a 1,000-member squadron would be moved from Germany to Romania to join the 900 US soldiers already present in the country. The first 100 US soldiers have already arrived in Romania as part of the deployment on Tuesday.

In the past several months, the United States and its allies have accused Russia of amassing troops near the border with Ukraine as it allegedly prepares to invade.

Russia has insisted that it has no intention of attacking any country, invading Ukraine, but has the right to move troops within its sovereign territory as it sees fit.

Russia has also said NATO military activities - including deploying military instructors in Ukraine - and the alliance's plans to expand further eastward represent a direct threat to its national security.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Moscow is not excluding that the "hysteria" regarding Ukraine fueled by the United States and its allies aims to conceal Kiev's plans to sabotage the Minsk agreements.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe Germany Minsk Alert Kiev Alliance Romania United States Border From

Recent Stories

UN to Issue New Policy on Indoor Masking After New ..

UN to Issue New Policy on Indoor Masking After New York Lifts Mandate - Spokespe ..

2 hours ago
 Russia's GDP Up 4.6% Y/Y in 2021 - Economic Develo ..

Russia's GDP Up 4.6% Y/Y in 2021 - Economic Development Ministry

2 hours ago
 Govt taking action against gas pilferers: Imran Is ..

Govt taking action against gas pilferers: Imran Ismail

2 hours ago
 Supreme Court issues notices in containers' disapp ..

Supreme Court issues notices in containers' disappearance petition

2 hours ago
 Russian Ambassador Says New US Sanctions Just a Ma ..

Russian Ambassador Says New US Sanctions Just a Matter of Time

2 hours ago
 Russian Diplomat Ulyanov Says Russia, EU Advocate ..

Russian Diplomat Ulyanov Says Russia, EU Advocate for Intensification of Talks o ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>