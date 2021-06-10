No Agreement on Merkel-Biden Meeting on G7 Summit Sidelines Reached Yet - Source

All of German Chancellor Angela Merkel's meetings on the sidelines of the upcoming G7 summit are in the phase of preparations, no agreements have been reached so far, including on her potential negotiations with US President Joe Biden, a high-ranking source in Merkel's office said on Thursday

The G7 summit will be held in the United Kingdom from June 11-13. This will be the first offline G7 summit in almost two years.

"We are planning such meetings for the chancellor, but there are no agreements yet, this is also true for the German chancellor's meeting with President Biden," the source told reporters in Berlin, adding that preparations will continue "until the last minute as usual."