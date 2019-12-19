No Agreement Reached at UNSC on Cross-Border Aid in Syria - Nebenzia

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2019) The United Nations Security Council was not able to reach an agreement regarding two rival resolutions on humanitarian aid cross-border deliveries to Syria after closed consultations on the issue, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia told reporters on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the Security Council in closed consultations discussed two drafts - a Russian document calling to preserve only two points for cross-border deliveries, instead of keeping the existing four, for a period of six months and a resolution prepared by Germany, Belgium and Kuwait, which asks to add a fifth crossing and to extend the delivery authorization for one year.

"Not yet," Nebenzia said when asked whether the council had been able to arrive to a consensus.

"Let's see tomorrow because we are still negotiating."

A diplomatic source in the organization told Sputnik that the Security Council might prepare another resolution aiming to keep the current four points if an agreement among the Council states is not reached.

The voting on the resolutions is scheduled to take place during a regular humanitarian meeting of the Security Council on Syria which will take place on December 19.

However, when asked whether the UN body would vote on the drafts on Thursday, Nebenzia said, "tomorrow, there is going to be discussion of the humanitarian situation in Syria. I don't know whether the voting will take place."