No Agreement Reached On Western Plan At Brussels Meeting On Kosovo - Vucic

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2023) Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said he had not reached an agreement on a French-German settlement proposal at talks in Brussels with Albin Kurti, prime minister of the self-proclaimed Republic of Kosovo.

"There was a conversation in Brussels yesterday. We did not reach an agreement, we will discuss more, there will be more conversations. Nothing more than that," Vucic said.

"I have always told the truth, we did not hide anything regarding the text of the proposal or the EU plan, not Franco-German, it was accepted by all EU members," Vucic said on Radio Television of Serbia, and recalled that the plan was based on the proposal of the leadership of France and Germany, but was later finalized.

Vuсiс and Kurti on Monday held a new round of talks under EU auspices in Brussels with the participation of EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and Miroslav Lajcak, the EU's special envoy for the Belgrade-Pristina dialogue. After five hours of talks, the Serbian leader said conversations with European representatives would continue on March 18 in North Macedonia.

