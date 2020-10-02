UrduPoint.com
No Agreement Yet On NPP Construction In Laos With Help From Russia's Rosatom - Ambassador

Fri 02nd October 2020

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) Laos and Russia have not yet achieved any agreement on the construction of a nuclear power plant (NPP) in the Southeast Asian country with the assistance of Russia's nuclear energy giant Rosatom, Lao Ambassador to Russia Shiviengphet Phetvorasack told Sputnik in an interview.

"So far, there is no agreement on building a nuclear power plant in Laos with the participation of Rosatom," the diplomat said.

In 2019, the Lao Ministry of Energy and Mines and Rosatom signed two memorandums of understanding ” on cooperation in education and personnel training and on approaches to forming public opinion on nuclear energy in the Southeast Asian country.

