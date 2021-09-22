No Agreements on Blinken-Lavrov Meeting at UNGA - Russian Ambassador to UN

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2021) There have been no discussions on a bilateral meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the sidelines of the high-level week of the UN General Assembly session in New York, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia told Sputnik on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

"As far as I know, there are no such agreements yet. But they will see each other at least at the planned traditional meeting of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council with the UN Secretary General (Antonio Guterres)," Nebenzia said.

On Tuesday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova also said that no meeting was planned between the two diplomats.