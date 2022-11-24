UrduPoint.com

No Agreements On Erdogan-Assad Meeting In Russia Now, Such Possibility Remains - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan Published November 24, 2022 | 12:00 AM

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2022) There are no current agreements on a meeting between Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Syrian President Bashar Assad on the territory of Russia, theoretically it is possible with Moscow's mediation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"Theoretically this is possible, but there are no agreements on this issue at the moment," Peskov said.

Syria Moscow Russia Tayyip Erdogan

