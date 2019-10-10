- Home
- World
- News
- No Agreements on Putin-Assad Conversation on Turkey's Operation in Syria - Kremlin Aide
No Agreements On Putin-Assad Conversation On Turkey's Operation In Syria - Kremlin Aide
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 07:13 PM
There are no agreements on a conversation between Russian and Syrian presidents Vladimir Putin and Bashar Assad in connection with Turkey's military operation in northern Syria, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov told reporters Thursday
"We have established contacts with the Syrian leadership in various areas, on various structures... so we are using established schemes here; so far no agreements have been reached on a conversation between the leaders [on Turkey's operation in Syria]," Ushakov said.