No Agreements On Putin-Assad Conversation On Turkey's Operation In Syria - Kremlin Aide

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 07:13 PM

No Agreements on Putin-Assad Conversation on Turkey's Operation in Syria - Kremlin Aide

There are no agreements on a conversation between Russian and Syrian presidents Vladimir Putin and Bashar Assad in connection with Turkey's military operation in northern Syria, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov told reporters Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) There are no agreements on a conversation between Russian and Syrian presidents Vladimir Putin and Bashar Assad in connection with Turkey's military operation in northern Syria, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov told reporters Thursday.

"We have established contacts with the Syrian leadership in various areas, on various structures... so we are using established schemes here; so far no agreements have been reached on a conversation between the leaders [on Turkey's operation in Syria]," Ushakov said.

