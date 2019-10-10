There are no agreements on a conversation between Russian and Syrian presidents Vladimir Putin and Bashar Assad in connection with Turkey's military operation in northern Syria, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov told reporters Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) There are no agreements on a conversation between Russian and Syrian presidents Vladimir Putin and Bashar Assad in connection with Turkey 's military operation in northern Syria , Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov told reporters Thursday.

"We have established contacts with the Syrian leadership in various areas, on various structures... so we are using established schemes here; so far no agreements have been reached on a conversation between the leaders [on Turkey's operation in Syria]," Ushakov said.