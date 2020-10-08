UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No Airline Relief Without Broader Covid Package: Speaker Pelosi

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 10:42 PM

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday no "standalone" relief for US airlines would pass Congress without guarantees that the White House and Republicans would back a broader Covid-19 stimulus package

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday no "standalone" relief for US airlines would pass Congress without guarantees that the White House and Republicans would back a broader Covid-19 stimulus package.

"I have been very open to having a standalone bill for the airlines, or part of a bigger bill. But there is no standalone bill without a bigger bill," the top Democrat in Washington told reporters.

"We have come to some areas of agreement" in the trillion-dollar negotiations, she added, "but they have walked away from the full package." President Donald Trump on Tuesday dramatically halted talks on a stimulus plan to boost the pandemic-ravaged US economy.

He then turned around to say he wanted Congress to "immediately" pass a separate $25 billion airline relief measure and $135 billion to protect small businesses.

On Thursday the president said there were "really good" odds of reaching a deal with Democrats in Congress on a new round of coronavirus relief.

US air carriers received billions in aid from Congress this year in exchange for a promise to refrain from laying off workers, but that pledge was in effect only through October 1.

