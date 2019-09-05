UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2019) The ceasefire regime in Syria's de-escalation zone in the northeastern province of Idlib agreed last week has resulted in the pause of airstrike attacks in the region, UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

"A unilateral ceasefire announced on 30 August by the government of Syria has resulted in a degree of respite for civilians who have suffered under the intense hostilities of recent months," Dujarric said. "While artillery shelling reportedly continues to result in casualties, there have been no reported airstrikes since the announcement of the ceasefire."

Dujarric added that some 15,000 humanitarian workers on the ground continue to provide food, shelter and health assistance to civilians impacted by the ongoing hostilities.

Syria has been engulfed in an armed conflict since 2011, with the government forces fighting numerous terrorist organizations and armed opposition groups. The Syrian government regained control over most of the territories that were seized by terrorists, however, anti-terror operations still continue in a number of areas.

A new ceasefire, brokered by Russia and Turkey, entered into force on Saturday in the Idlib de-escalation zone to enable civilians to leave the part of Idlib that is under control of terrorist groups.