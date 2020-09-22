UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No Allergy Recorded Among People Inoculated With Russian COVID-19 Vaccine - Gamaleya

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 04:58 PM

No Allergy Recorded Among People Inoculated With Russian COVID-19 Vaccine - Gamaleya

None of those who have already been inoculated with the Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19, developed by Russia's research institute Gamaleya, have reported any allergic reaction, the head of the center said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2020) None of those who have already been inoculated with the Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19, developed by Russia's research institute Gamaleya, have reported any allergic reaction, the head of the center said on Tuesday.

"I am not aware of such reaction among our volunteers who took part in Phase 1 and 2 trials, and among 2,500 Moscow residents who were inoculated within the post-registration trials," Alexander Gintsburg told reporters, when asked whether any allergic reactions have been recorded among those vaccinated.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia

Recent Stories

Mehwish Hayat stuns fans by sharing her picture wi ..

7 minutes ago

Finland's top court bans neo-Nazi group

2 minutes ago

Russia to prioritize COVID-19 vaccine supply to Ky ..

2 minutes ago

COVID-19 Vaccination for Pregnant Women Requires S ..

2 minutes ago

UK Labour leader sets battle lines against 'incomp ..

6 minutes ago

20 shopkeepers challaned over encroachments

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.