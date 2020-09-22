No Allergy Recorded Among People Inoculated With Russian COVID-19 Vaccine - Gamaleya

None of those who have already been inoculated with the Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19, developed by Russia's research institute Gamaleya, have reported any allergic reaction, the head of the center said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2020) None of those who have already been inoculated with the Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19, developed by Russia's research institute Gamaleya, have reported any allergic reaction, the head of the center said on Tuesday.

"I am not aware of such reaction among our volunteers who took part in Phase 1 and 2 trials, and among 2,500 Moscow residents who were inoculated within the post-registration trials," Alexander Gintsburg told reporters, when asked whether any allergic reactions have been recorded among those vaccinated.