No Alternative Dates to April 22 Vote on Constitutional Amendments Considered - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2020) No alternative dates for an April 22 nationwide vote on constitutional amendments are being considered, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday.

"No alternative dates for a vote are being considered at the moment. There are no objective reasons for that," Peskov told reporters.