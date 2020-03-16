- Home
No Alternative Dates to April 22 Vote on Constitutional Amendments Considered - Kremlin
Mon 16th March 2020
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2020) No alternative dates for an April 22 nationwide vote on constitutional amendments are being considered, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday.
"No alternative dates for a vote are being considered at the moment. There are no objective reasons for that," Peskov told reporters.