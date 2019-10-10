No Alternative to Steinmeier Formula on Donbas Yet - President Zelenskyy

(@FahadShabbir)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Thursday that so far there was no alternative to the Steinmeier formula for resolving the conflict in Donbas.

When asked by a journalist whether there were any alternatives to the proposed formula, Zelenskyy replied: "Nothing.

"

Earlier, the Trilateral Contact Group on Ukraine agreed the Steinmeier formula, according to which the law on the special procedure for local self-government in certain areas of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions would come into force on an interim basis on election day and on a permanent basis after the publication of the OSCE election report. After that, protests were held in Ukraine against the approval of the Steinmeier formula.