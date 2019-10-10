UrduPoint.com
No Alternative To Steinmeier Formula On Donbas Yet - President Zelenskyy

Thu 10th October 2019

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Thursday that so far there was no alternative to the Steinmeier formula for resolving the conflict in Donbas

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Thursday that so far there was no alternative to the Steinmeier formula for resolving the conflict in Donbas.

When asked by a journalist whether there were any alternatives to the proposed formula, Zelenskyy replied: "Nothing.

"

Earlier, the Trilateral Contact Group on Ukraine agreed the Steinmeier formula, according to which the law on the special procedure for local self-government in certain areas of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions would come into force on an interim basis on election day and on a permanent basis after the publication of the OSCE election report. After that, protests were held in Ukraine against the approval of the Steinmeier formula.

