No Announcement on Normandy Summit Expected at G7 Meeting - German Chancellery Source

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2019) The Normandy format summit on the conflict in Ukraine will not be announced at the upcoming G7 meeting in France , as it requires coordination between the four nations involved, a source in the German chancellery told Sputnik.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has long touted a possible meeting with Vladimir Putin of Russia, Emmanuel Macron of France and Angela Merkel of Germany but it has not materialized.

"I do not have information that an announcement will be made because we are only talking about preparing a meeting. Both President Putin and Ukraine have signaled their willingness to talk.

But it requires preparation," the source said.

The Normandy talks were launched on the sidelines of the D-Day landing anniversary in France in June 2014, shortly after a war broke out in eastern Ukraine. The conflict has claimed some 13,000 lives despite several ceasefire deals between the Ukrainian government and rebels.

The G7 is made up of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States. Their summit will take place in the southwestern French resort of Biarritz from August 24-26. The main topic of this year's summit will be the fight against inequality and advancement of universal access to social welfare.