No Announcements on More Security Aid for Ukraine, Prior Aid Coming This Week - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2021) There are no new announcements about additional security assistance to Ukraine, but last elements of President Joe Biden's $60 million security aid package will arrive in the country later this week, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said on Wednesday during a press briefing.

"We have no new announcements or decisions to make with respect to any additional assistance with Ukraine. I think you know we did approve, President Biden approved, a $60 million security assistance package. The final elements of that will be arriving in Ukraine this week," Kirby said.

Small arms and ammunition will be the latest form of security assistance to be provided to Ukrainian defense forces, Kirby added.