No Anomalies Detected At Japanese NPPs After Quake Hit Northeast Of Country - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 10:40 AM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2020) A 6.1 magnitude quake that hit Japan's northeastern Honshu and southern Hokkaido islands in early hours of Monday did not cause any anomalies at nuclear power plants (NPP) in the area, media reported.

Earlier in the day, the Japan Meteorological Agency said that the seismic intensity scale of the earthquake with an epicenter located off Miyagi Prefecture reached four out of maximum seven points in prefectures of Miyagi and Iwate and three points in Fukushima Prefecture.

According to the Kyodo news agency, no anomalies were detected at the Fukushima Daiichi and Fukushima Daini NPPs, or the Onagawa Nuclear Power Plant in Miyagi.

Japan is located in a seismically active zone known as the Ring of Fire and regularly suffers from powerful earthquakes. The 2011 9.0 magnitude earthquake and the following tsunami killed over 15,000 people and caused the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant disaster.

