No Appeal in Decision to Arrest Trepova in St. Petersburg Terrorist Attack Case

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2023) The defense did not appeal against the court ruling on the arrest of Daria Trepova, who has been charged with planning the terrorist attack in a cafe in St. Petersburg that killed Russian military reporter Vladlen Tatarsky.

"The decision to satisfy the petition came into force on April 8," a Moscow court filing says.

On Tuesday, Moscow's Basmanny District Court ruled that Daria Trepova should be arrested for two months, until June 2, 2023.

On April 2, an explosive device went off in a St. Petersburg cafe, killing Tatarsky and injuring 33 people. Russia's Investigative Committee said on Monday that Daria Trepova was detained on suspicion of involvement in the explosion. Russia's National Anti-Terrorism Committee said the Ukrainian special services and the supporters of the Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK, designated extremist organization and foreign agent, banned in Russia) planned the terrorist attack.