UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No Appetite To Ban Assault Weapons, But Bipartisan Support For Background Checks - Trump

Sumaira FH 41 seconds ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 09:27 PM

No Appetite to Ban Assault Weapons, But Bipartisan Support For Background Checks - Trump

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that there is no political appetite to ban assault weapons, but there is strong bipartisan support for legislation requiring background checks for buyers of firearms following the latest deadly mass shootings that took place in Texas and Ohio

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2019) US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that there is no political appetite to ban assault weapons, but there is strong bipartisan support for legislation requiring background checks for buyers of firearms following the latest deadly mass shootings that took place in Texas and Ohio.

"I think there's a great appetite to do something with regard to making sure that mentally unstable, seriously ill people aren't carrying guns," Trump told reporters on the White House lawn. "I have not seen it with regard to certain types of weapons.

"

Trump said he is in favor of background checks and has already scheduled meetings with members of Congress on the issue. He also said that he would bring up the topic of an assault-rifle ban in his talks with lawmakers.

"I think both Republican and Democrats are getting close to a bill on background checks," Trump said.

Trump left the White House and is en route to visit El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, where two shooters killed at least 31 people over the weekend.

Related Topics

White House Visit Trump Dayton El Paso Democrats Congress

Recent Stories

UAE provides Aden airport with equipment, electric ..

2 hours ago

‏Mohamed bin Zayed appoints Abu Dhabi Environmen ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed appoints AD Department of Econom ..

2 hours ago

Condolence reference at CPO Lahore for deceased co ..

37 seconds ago

Five new polio cases reported in KP, total number ..

39 seconds ago

Chairman CDA directs to recruit medical, para medi ..

41 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.