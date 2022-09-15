No Armed Incidents Recorded at Kyrgyz-Tajik Border at Night - Kyrgyz Security Committee

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2022) There have been no armed incidents at the Kyrgyz-Tajik border at night, with the situation remaining stable, the Kyrgyz state committee of national security told Sputnik on Thursday.

A shootout between Kyrgyz and Tajik border guards started in the early hours of Wednesday.

"As of 8:00 a.m. local time (02:00 GMT) on September 15, 2022, the situation at the area of the Kyrgyz-Tajik border is relatively stable. The night passed peacefully, and we did not record any incidents," the spokesman said.

The sides finished the withdrawal of additional forces and equipment to their home stations in accordance with previously reached agreements, he also said.

The Kyrgyz border service said on Wednesday that the Tajik side took up combat positions on the uncontrolled section of the border. At the same time, the Tajik border service said that Kyrgyz border guards fired four mortar rounds at 02:15 GMT and shelled the Tajik border guards' positions without any reason, provoking retaliatory fire.

As a result of the shootout, two Kyrgyz border guards were injured, while one Tajik border guard was killed and two more sustained injuries.