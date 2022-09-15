UrduPoint.com

No Armed Incidents Recorded At Kyrgyz-Tajik Border At Night - Kyrgyz Security Committee

Umer Jamshaid Published September 15, 2022 | 11:50 AM

No Armed Incidents Recorded at Kyrgyz-Tajik Border at Night - Kyrgyz Security Committee

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2022) There have been no armed incidents at the Kyrgyz-Tajik border at night, with the situation remaining stable, the Kyrgyz state committee of national security told Sputnik on Thursday.

A shootout between Kyrgyz and Tajik border guards started in the early hours of Wednesday.

"As of 8:00 a.m. local time (02:00 GMT) on September 15, 2022, the situation at the area of the Kyrgyz-Tajik border is relatively stable. The night passed peacefully, and we did not record any incidents," the spokesman said.

The sides finished the withdrawal of additional forces and equipment to their home stations in accordance with previously reached agreements, he also said.

The Kyrgyz border service said on Wednesday that the Tajik side took up combat positions on the uncontrolled section of the border. At the same time, the Tajik border service said that Kyrgyz border guards fired four mortar rounds at 02:15 GMT and shelled the Tajik border guards' positions without any reason, provoking retaliatory fire.

As a result of the shootout, two Kyrgyz border guards were injured, while one Tajik border guard was killed and two more sustained injuries.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Same September Border

Recent Stories

PM leaves for Uzbekistan to attend SCO-CHS meeting

PM leaves for Uzbekistan to attend SCO-CHS meeting

56 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 September 202 ..

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 15th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 15th September 2022

3 hours ago
 OSCE Calls on Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan to Deescalate ..

OSCE Calls on Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan to Deescalate, Cease Fire at Border - Polis ..

11 hours ago
 US to Be Dragged Into Conflict With Russia if Kiev ..

US to Be Dragged Into Conflict With Russia if Kiev Gets Long Range Missiles - An ..

11 hours ago
 Typhoon Muifa makes second landfall on China's coa ..

Typhoon Muifa makes second landfall on China's coast

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.