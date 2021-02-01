MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2021) The Moscow ombudswoman for children's rights said her office was not notified about any minors being taken into police custody during Sunday's protests in the Russian capital.

"We have not received any reports yet," Olga Yaroslavskaya told Sputnik, adding her office would do everything in its powers to protect children.

Almost 2,000 people gathered for an unsanctioned rally in Moscow for the second weekend, according to the police. Protesters demand that opposition activist Alexey Navalny be freed from jail.

Thousands took part in nationwide protests on January 23. The Russian Interior Ministry and chief prosecutor's office warned that civil unrest was punishable by lengthy jail terms.

The Russian president's spokesman Dmitry Peskov called organizers of such demonstrations provocateurs. President Vladimir Putin said that everyone had the right to freedom of opinion but "anything that goes beyond the law is not just counterproductive but dangerous."