No Aspects of Whelan Case Under Consideration Ahead of Putin-Biden Summit - Diplomat

No aspects of the case of ex-US marine Paul Whelan, serving a sentence for espionage in Russia, are currently under consideration, including in the context of the upcoming summit of the Russian and the US leaders, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2021) No aspects of the case of ex-US marine Paul Whelan, serving a sentence for espionage in Russia, are currently under consideration, including in the context of the upcoming summit of the Russian and the US leaders, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Whelan's lawyer, Vladimir Zherebenkov, told Sputnik that his client no longer expects pardon but wishes to be ordered out of Russia so that the United States can retaliate by expelling one of the Russian convicts.

"These are all purely speculative approaches, they all somehow center around the work performed by lawyers. We have no reason to say that now something is under consideration either in the context of the summit or outside this context. In any case, the information background around the upcoming event is saturated with stories that have very little to do with real life, which is regrettable," Ryabkov told reporters.