MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2023) No attacks on Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone by the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) have been recorded in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria said in a statement.

"No violations of the ceasefire regime have been registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone over the past day," according to the statement.

The Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Control over the Movement of Refugees in the Syrian Arab Republic was established in February 2016.

Its tasks include the signing of agreements on illegal armed groups and individual settlements joining the regime of cessation of hostilities, as well as coordinating the delivery of humanitarian aid.