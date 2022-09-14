No Attacks on Zaporizhzhia NPP Reported Lately, Radiation Level Normal - Regioanl Head

(@FahadShabbir)

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2022) Ukraine has not attacked the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) for the past two days, and the radiation background remains normal, the head of the regional administration, Yevgeny Balitsky, said on Wednesday.

"We have not observed any strikes on the NPP, or on nearby large cities or infrastructure over the past two days," Balitsky said, adding that there are not as many drones detected near the facility as previously.

"The radiation background is normal," Balitsky added.

The Kherson Region and about two-thirds of the neighboring Zaporizhzhia Region went under the control of the Russian forces during the military operation in Ukraine. They are now connected to Russian-supplied internet and cellular connection, Russian television and radio broadcasting. The new authorities have announced plans to hold referendums for accession to Russia in the near future.