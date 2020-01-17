No Automatic Deportation of EU Citizens Without Settled Status After Brexit - Verhofstadt

The United Kingdom will not automatically deport European Union citizens who have not applied for settled status to reside permanently in the UK once Brexit is completed, EU Brexit spokesman Guy Verhofstadt said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2020) The United Kingdom will not automatically deport European Union citizens who have not applied for settled status to reside permanently in the UK once Brexit is completed, EU Brexit spokesman Guy Verhofstadt said on Friday.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4's Today program, Verhofstadt stated that a number of concerns had been raised in a meeting on Thursday with UK Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union Steve Barclay. Top of the agenda for the two politicians was establishing a framework to account for EU citizens living in the UK who fail to apply for settled status as part of the EU Settlement Scheme.

"There will be no automatic deportation. That is important because there will be the possibility still to stay in a regular way, under the conditions and giving the grounds why you didn't do it [apply for settled status]," Verhofstadt remarked.

According to a UK government website, applications for the scheme, which will allow for EU, European Economic Area and Swiss citizens to remain in the UK after Brexit, will end on June 30.

An estimated 900,000 EU citizens have yet to apply for settled status, the UK daily The Guardian reported on Thursday.

European Parliament members on Wednesday slammed the UK's settlement scheme, claiming that it will leave EU citizens at risk of discrimination in employment and property markets because the UK government will not issue papers or identification cards confirming a citizen's settled status. The resolution passed by an overwhelming 610 votes in favor to 29 against, with 68 abstentions.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Brexit Withdrawal Agreement Bill passed its second reading in the House of Commons on December 20, eight days after the Conservative Party leader was re-elected with a comprehensive majority.

The UK has until January 31 to finalize terms of the withdrawal agreement with the EU, which will then trigger a transition period lasting until December 31. During the transition phase, London and Brussels will attempt to complete a range of agreements, including a free trade deal.