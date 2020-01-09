(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2020) Iran has not received any notifications from any aviation company on ceasing flights in the country's airspace in wake of the recent Ukrainian Boeing 737's crash near Tehran international airport, a senior source in Iran's Civil Aviation Organization told Sputnik on Thursday.

"No aviation company informed us that they had stopped their flights in our airspace," the source said.

He added that Iran had no problems on receiving flights "neither in the country's airports nor in the Iranian airspace."

Ukraine International Airlines' (UIA) Boeing 737 plane crashed on Wednesday morning near Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport killing all 176 people on board. It was heading to the Ukrainian capital of Kiev.